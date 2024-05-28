Annual LGT Wealth Management Charity Dodgeball Tournament raises over £69k for Demelza

LGT Wealth Management, one of the leading wealth managers in the UK, brought together over 500 people from the financial services industry to compete in their annual dodgeball tournament at the Honourable Artillery Company in the City of London. The event raised an incredible £34,640.85 which was then matched by LGT Wealth Management, as part of its charitable commitment, raising a total of £69,281.70 for Demelza. Demelza is a charity providing specialist care and emotional support for babies, children and young people with serious or terminal conditions and their loved ones. LGT has su...