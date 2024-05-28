Annual LGT Wealth Management Charity Dodgeball Tournament raises over £69k for Demelza

The 11th edition took place on Thursday 2 May

clock • 1 min read

On Thursday 2 May, 40 teams from the financial services industry gathered for the 11th edition of the LGT Wealth Management Charity Dodgeball Tournament.

LGT Wealth Management, one of the leading wealth managers in the UK, brought together over 500 people from the financial services industry to compete in their annual dodgeball tournament at the Honourable Artillery Company in the City of London. The event raised an incredible £34,640.85 which was then matched by LGT Wealth Management, as part of its charitable commitment, raising a total of £69,281.70 for Demelza.  Demelza is a charity providing specialist care and emotional support for babies, children and young people with serious or terminal conditions and their loved ones. LGT has su...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Rebecca Hancock

View profile
More from Rebecca Hancock

New speakers announced for the Geographical Equities Conference 2024

Register now: Investment Week hosts Fixed Income Market Focus event this week

More on Industry

Annual LGT Wealth Management Charity Dodgeball Tournament raises over £69k for Demelza
Industry

Annual LGT Wealth Management Charity Dodgeball Tournament raises over £69k for Demelza

The 11th edition took place on Thursday 2 May

Rebecca Hancock
clock 28 May 2024 • 1 min read
SJP CEO Mark FitzPatrick joins IA board in triple appointment
Industry

SJP CEO Mark FitzPatrick joins IA board in triple appointment

Northern Trust AM and SSGA also join

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 23 May 2024 • 2 min read
Confirmed FSCS levy significantly under forecast at £265m for 2024/25
Industry

Confirmed FSCS levy significantly under forecast at £265m for 2024/25

Helped by £54m in recoveries

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 23 May 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot