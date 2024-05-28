Annual LGT Wealth Management Charity Dodgeball Tournament raises over £69k for Demelza

On Thursday 2 May, 40 teams from the financial services industry gathered for the 11th edition of the LGT Wealth Management Charity Dodgeball Tournament.
LGT Wealth Management, one of the leading wealth managers in the UK, brought together over 500 people from the financial services industry to compete in their annual dodgeball tournament at the Honourable Artillery Company in the City of London. The event raised an incredible £34,640.85 which was then matched by LGT Wealth Management, as part of its charitable commitment, raising a total of £69,281.70 for Demelza. Demelza is a charity providing specialist care and emotional support for babies, children and young people with serious or terminal conditions and their loved ones. LGT has su...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes