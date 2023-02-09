LGT Wealth Management hires portfolio manager for MPS team

Gregory previously worked as an investment manager at Mercer Private Wealth, where he managed multi-asset and goal-orientated portfolios for high net worth individuals, as well as sitting on the firm's tactical asset allocation investment committee and investment policy Group.

Before Mercer, he began his career as a junior investment manager at Quilter Cheviot Investment Management.

LGT said that the hire had been made following increasing demand from financial advisers for its Intermediary Investment Services proposition.

Gregory said: "Joining LGT Wealth Management is a unique opportunity to be part of a forward-thinking wealth management firm with a strong reputation in the industry. I look forward to working with the team to further enhance our partnership with financial advisers."

Phoebe Stone, head of intermediary investment services, added: "With an increasing demand for our proposition from financial advisers, Lewis's appointment brings experience and technical expertise which further strengthens our offering. We are delighted to welcome him as we continue to provide a tailored partnership approach for advisers."