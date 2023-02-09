LGT Wealth Management hires portfolio manager for MPS team

Lewis Gregory joins

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Lewis Gregory of LGT Wealth Management
Image:

Lewis Gregory of LGT Wealth Management

LGT Wealth Management has hired Lewis Gregory as a portfolio manager to the firm’s Model Portfolio Service team.

Gregory previously worked as an investment manager at Mercer Private Wealth, where he managed multi-asset and goal-orientated portfolios for high net worth individuals, as well as sitting on the firm's tactical asset allocation investment committee and investment policy Group.

Before Mercer, he began his career as a junior investment manager at Quilter Cheviot Investment Management.

LGT said that the hire had been made following increasing demand from financial advisers for its Intermediary Investment Services proposition.

Gregory said: "Joining LGT Wealth Management is a unique opportunity to be part of a forward-thinking wealth management firm with a strong reputation in the industry. I look forward to working with the team to further enhance our partnership with financial advisers."

Phoebe Stone, head of intermediary investment services, added: "With an increasing demand for our proposition from financial advisers, Lewis's appointment brings experience and technical expertise which further strengthens our offering. We are delighted to welcome him as we continue to provide a tailored partnership approach for advisers."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

HSBC AM Turkey ETF suspends trading following earthquake

Credit Suisse warns of further pain after biggest losses since 2008

More on Fund management

Simon Brazier of Ninety One
Fund management

Simon Brazier to depart from Ninety One

UK Alpha fund

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 07 February 2023 • 1 min read
Schwerda has worked Baillie Gifford since 2018 as an investment manager in the Japanese Equities team
Fund management

Baillie Gifford Japan Smaller Companies fund appoints co-manager

Paul Schwerda

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 06 February 2023 • 1 min read
James Flintoft has been appointed as a fund manager at AJ Bell.
Fund management

AJ Bell appoints new fund manager

James Flintoft

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 01 February 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Scottish Mortgage 'under pressure' due to stretched private assets exposure

09 February 2023 • 5 min read
02

BoE's Bailey predicts 'powerful downward forces' will rein inflation in

09 February 2023 • 2 min read
03

Russell Investments appoints BlackRock exec as new CEO

09 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

Shell directors sued over 'flawed' climate plan in pioneering shareholder-led legal action

09 February 2023 • 5 min read
05

LGT Wealth Management hires portfolio manager for MPS team

09 February 2023 • 1 min read
06

Credit Suisse warns of further pain after biggest losses since 2008

09 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot