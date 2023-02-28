abrdn's £6bn discretionary fund management arm to be sold to LGT

For £140m

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
abrdn CEO Stephen Bird
Image:

abrdn CEO Stephen Bird

LGT is set to buy abrdn Capital, the discretionary fund management arm of abrdn, for £140m.

The DFM business, which has £6.1bn in asset under management and about 140 employees, will be absorbed into LGT Wealth Management. abrdn Capital delivered £40m in revenue last year and serves about 4,000 clients.

abrdn said in a statement that in order to succeed long-term in the DFM market, the business would "need to build much greater scale", which would take focus from its strategy to concentrate on personal finance.

However, abrdn's Managed Portfolio Service business, which the firm described as "better aligned to its group strategy", will be carved out and retained within the firm.

abrdn added that Evercore is acting as the firm's financial adviser for the transaction.

The sale is expected to be completed in the second half of this year and will see LGT Wealth Management's assets under management swell from about £22bn to over £28bn.

LGT Wealth Management was founded in 2008 as Vestra Wealth and acquired by LGT in 2016.

Stephen Bird, abrdn CEO, said; "We are establishing one of the UK's leading personal wealth businesses, and this deal represents an important step forward in our strategy to focus on our high-growth, platform-led, businesses.

"Our track record over the past two years shows that where we identify non-core capabilities, we will look to divest and redeploy capital in ways that better align with the interests of our investors, clients and customers.

"The decision to sell our DFM business underlines our commitment to that principle."

Ben Snee, CEO of LGT Wealth Management, added: "We see a strong strategic fit between abrdn's discretionary fund management business and LGT. There is clear similarity in ethos and approach between the two businesses, with a genuine desire to provide first-class client solutions and passion for conviction-based investing.

"We very much look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to the team and are convinced that by combining our footprint and offerings, including abrdn's proven experience in the charities sector, we're set to achieve further successful growth in the UK market."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Bank of England: Digital pound represents 'new frontier' for payments

Helena Morrissey becomes group chair of Altum

More on Companies

SJP has long faced industry criticism over the transparency of its client charges.
Companies

SJP pre-tax profits up 42% but Consumer Duty changes loom

St James’s Place has reported a rise in pre-tax profits of 42% in 2022, but this year the advice firm plans changes to how it operates to comply with the incoming Consumer Duty rules.

Laura Miller
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read
The group's adjusted operating profit of £263m is 19% lower than in 2021
Companies

abrdn reports 8% drop in AUM throughout 'one of the toughest years in living memory'

Net outflows of £13.4bn

Laura Miller
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read
Luke Ellis, CEO of Man Group
Companies

Man Group AUM falls 4% in 2022 despite $3.1bn in inflows

$8.4bn of 'combined negative impacts'

Laura Miller
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

abrdn's £6bn discretionary fund management arm to be sold to LGT

28 February 2023 • 2 min read
02

Bond resurgence sparks rethink of alternatives in multi-asset portfolios

28 February 2023 • 5 min read
03

Home REIT removed from FTSE indices amid prolonged share suspension

28 February 2023 • 1 min read
04

Helena Morrissey becomes group chair of Altum

28 February 2023 • 1 min read
05

Octopus Investments CEO Ruth Handcock steps back

28 February 2023 • 2 min read
06

Liontrust slams Home REIT over 'serious shortcomings' and weighs investor action

27 February 2023 • 1 min read
02 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2023

Register now
Trustpilot