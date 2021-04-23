Legal & General Investment Management
LGIM rebrands Ethical Trust by switching to global SRI focus
Renamed product to track MSCI World SRI index
The concentration conundrum continues: Lure of tech giants may be too great for those seeking diversification
Greater stock-specific risks abound
Halloween: Trick or treat from the emerging markets?
Metrics may spook or satisfy investors
L&G sells £5.8bn retail back-book to Fidelity
Comprises nearly 300,000 customers
LGIM commits to more stringent standards in annual Climate Impact Pledge
Climate ratings of over 1,000 firms to be made available
Concerns around fixed income ETFs will 'never be put to rest' - Howie Li
Manager praises bond ETFs following spring volatility
World's largest investors urge companies to set science-based climate targets
137 financial organisations in group
Cross-industry mentoring programme launched for senior black professionals
16 black professionals will be mentored
Ex-Columbia Threadneedle EMEA CIO Burgess takes advisory role with Tulchan
Replaces Jonathan Baines
LGIM to lift suspension on UK property fund
Reopens 13 October
Six months since the 2020 Black Monday crash: What happens next?
Will some sectors sink or swim?
Investment Week's top ten interviews of 2020
What were the hottest topics to date?
LGIM's Onuekwusi: Diversification is the only free lunch investors will get
The only "free lunch" that investors will ever get is the ability to significantly diversify their portfolios, according to Legal and General Investment Management's (LGIM's) Justin Onuekwusi, who said the high number of small positions across his portfolios...
LGIM's Onuekwusi awarded Freedom of City of London for inclusion advocacy
Recognition for diversity campaigns
LGIM launches robotics and automation index unit trust
In partnership with ROBO Global
Pridham Report: Sustainable funds boost active sales as passives dominate
Passive products lead the tables
Assessment of Value: Legal & General UK Alpha Trust performed 'well below' target
Fees reduced on 18 funds
How healthcare and pharma tech breakthroughs are helping us fight Covid-19
AI, telemedicine and medical devices
Active v Passive: Which strategy is better suited to ESG investing?
Splits views on fund types
Women in Investment Festival: Top tips from female leaders for women climbing the career ladder
Tales from The Top panel highlights
Women in Investment Festival: Are men doing enough to drive change?
Highlights from this year's event
Investment Week Select 2020: Video Q&A with L&G Multi-Asset Target Return fund manager Willem Klijnstra
One-on-one meetings with portfolio managers
Keith Skeoch to succeed Peter Harrison as chair of IA board
Board makes two deputy chair appointments
The Big Question: What would investors like to see from the Chancellor's Budget on 11 March?
First Budget following Tories' landslide election win