LGIM partners with advice firm Apollo IM to provide tailored model portfolios

Legal & General Investment Management has revealed a model portfolio service partnership with investment consultancy and advice firm Apollo Investment Management (AIM).
Through the partnership, LGIM will provide five tailored model portfolios with a range of risk-adjusted strategies for AIM's professional and retail clients under the umbrella of IFP Associates. LGIM will also manage the rebalancing of the model portfolios to ensure investments are continuously aligned with investors' risk and return profiles. The portfolios will be white-labelled, and the wrap-around service will include regular investment and strategy updates from LGIM's investment and distribution teams in conjunction with AIM. LGIM appoints manager research specialist to suppo...
