LGIM launches short-term private credit fund for international investor platform

Legal & General Investment Management has launched a second iteration of its short-term private credit fund, accessible to international investors.
The first iteration of the Short-Term Alternative Finance fund launched in 2021 and now manages over £1bn across short-dated strategies, according to LGIM. This version will invest in a portfolio of sub-one-year private credit assets, targeting attractive yields and low volatility, with an average investment grade rating. Capital call facilities, supply chain finance, trade receivables and asset-backed financing are the types of short-dated alternative finance the fund could invest in, and it will target family offices, along with insurance companies, pension schemes and endowments. ...
