LGIM's Matthew Rees: Managing risk-return dynamics in fixed income

Investment outlooks place a lot of emphasis on US President Donald Trump’s administration and the sharp reductions in European growth that could result from a combination of his tariff policies, economic challenges in Germany and political dysfunction in France.
Strong views on the actual trajectory of US fiscal and trade policies are hostages to fortune and confidence is difficult to justify, but the market seems both happy that the new government's package will be supportive for growth and relatively unconcerned about the impacts of tariffs on domestic growth. The risk to the consensus view is to the downside, as the touted tariff package could be several times larger than that of Trump's last term of office. We think this supports a constructive view on US duration and an underweight position in US credit, where spreads at similar tights h...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes