LGIM's Crossley: Hybrid property model could become 'blueprint' for illiquid open-ended funds

Many once mighty open-ended property funds, such as M&G's Property Portfolio, have closed in recent years after being forced to limit redemptions on several occasions, raising questions about the future of the sector and sparking greater regulatory scrutiny. On Wednesday (10 April), shareholders of L&G UK Property fund, or PAIF, are set to vote on proposed changes to shift from a direct property focus to a hybrid model that includes indirect property holdings through REITs. Some experts have said the move is likely to put a spotlight on the hybrid approach to property investment, wi...