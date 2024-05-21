LGIM red flags two underperforming Future World funds in assessment of value

Fees slashed on bond and EM funds

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Two Legal & General Investment Management Future World sustainable equity funds have been repeat offenders in this year’s assessment of value report over persisting performance issues.

Out of 83 funds assessed, 81 strategies were found to be delivering value for investors. However, the L&G Future World Sustainable European Equity Focus and Future World Sustainable UK Equity Focus funds failed to obtain the desired long-term performance outcomes.   These funds also failed the firm's value assessment report last year. Since then, a new lead fund manager was appointed and the funds repositioned, including selling some smaller company stocks, reducing tracking error and increasing the number of holdings. BlackRock closes EM fund following poor value assessment findings ...

Trustpilot