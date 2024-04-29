Jupiter Merlin to retain £480m investment in Global Value fund after Whitmore exit

The Jupiter Merlin team is set to keep its full investment of £480m in the Jupiter Global Value SICAV after Ben Whitmore's departure.
After more than 17 years at Jupiter, Whitmore will exit the asset manager to establish his own investment boutique by the end of July. Ahead of his departure, portfolio manager Brian McCormick has taken over the management of the Jupiter Global Value fund, which holds £793.4m in assets. Investors pull £1.1bn from Jupiter's value equity strategies in first quarter Dan Lewis, co-head of the Jupiter Merlin team, said McCormick managed a dedicated Global All-cap Value portfolio for two Jupiter Merlin funds between November 2022 and February 2024. During that time period, the fund r...
