Jupiter rebrands Multi-Asset Income fund

Management and fixed annual charges will remain the same, but the ongoing charge figure will increase by 0.08%.

The change follows the transfer of the management of the fund's portfolio to the Jupiter Merlin multi-asset team in November 2022. This will reflect the alignment with other funds managed by the Merlin team, Jupiter said in an investor letter today (11 August), seen by Investment Week.

Jupiter launches Merlin Select multi-manager range

The strategy's investment policy will also be altered, as the Merlin range has greater exposure to collective investment schemes and ETFs than the previous manager. Additionally, the Merlin Select range also has a higher exposure (of at least 25%) to funds managed or operated by Jupiter or on of its associates.

Jupiter explained the investment policy will change in tandem with the fund name, and will include: at least 70% of the fund invested in collective investment schemes from the current 32%; at least 25% - typically between 40% and 70% - invested in other Jupiter funds as the strategy currently has none; up to 35% of the fund exposed to company shares from the current 34%; and any additional types of transferrable securities and fixed interest securities.

Despite the changes, the risk profile of the fund will remain the same, Jupiter said. Management fees and the fixed annual charge for all unit classes will also remain unchanged.

The ongoing charge figure is expected to increase by 0.08%, however, due to the additional costs linked to increasing the fund's exposure to collective investment schemes.

Jupiter scraps IA benchmarks from Merlin range

From 13 October 2023, the fund will also change its benchmark and will no longer compare its performance against the existing composite benchmark - which includes the 10% FTSE All Share, 15% MSCI World and 75% ICE BofA Global Corporate (GBP Hedged). Performance will continue to be compared against the IA Mixed Investment 0-35% Shares Sector Average, however.

Jupiter said: "This change is being made on the basis that we no longer consider the composite benchmark to be an appropriate benchmark by which to compare the performance of the fund. In particular, the composite benchmark includes a 75% allocation to corporates and the fund already had a 65% to fixed interest securities, which is not changing under the revised policy.

"This exposure is not limited to just corporate bonds, and the fund may, and does, hold other forms of fixed interest securities […] including sovereign debt and high yield bonds. On this basis, we do not consider the composite benchmark to be an accurate reflection of the portfolio construction (currently or going forward) and therefore we do not consider it appropriate for performance comparison purposes."

Warren Tonkinson, global head of distribution at Jupiter Asset Management, added: "We continue to be focused on reducing complexity for all our clients, while giving them access to the right suite of investment options that can help them meet their objectives no matter their size. We want to ensure we are always delivering a curated product offering and are focused on offering strategies where we will get real traction and where we have an edge.

"The expansion of this range is in response to client demand and provides further opportunities to access the established and proven investment expertise that has become synonymous with the Jupiter Merlin team."