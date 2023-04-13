Jupiter launches Merlin Select multi-manager range

The launch of the first fund, Jupiter Merlin Moderate Select, is due in the coming weeks, while more funds will be added to the Merlin Select range throughout 2023.

The key differentiator between the Select range and existing Merlin portfolios will be the higher exposure to funds managed by Jupiter.

This allocation to in-house strategies is expected to be 40 to 70%, with the aim to bring additional coverage across the risk spectrum to the full Merlin range.

The funds will also target an ongoing charges figure of less than 1%.

This new range includes the Jupiter Merlin Conservative Select and Jupiter Merlin Income and Growth Select funds, which have been repositioned and rebranded from existing funds managed by the Merlin team.

The £202m Jupiter Merlin Income and Growth Select fund, previously Jupiter Multi-Asset Income and Growth, has been managed by the Merlin team since last November.

The strategy typically has a 65-75% exposure to equities, with outer bonds of 40-85% as per its IA sector rules. The fund aims to gain exposure to a range of assets through investment in collective investment schemes and ETFs, but with a higher exposure to Jupiter funds.

Jupiter has reduced the 27bps applied to the fixed annual charge for all unit classes of the fund, with no change to its risk profile.

The £208m Jupiter Merlin Conservative Select, previously Jupiter Merlin Conservative Portfolio, has been managed by the team since its launch in September 2012.

There have been no changes to the fund's portfolio, investment process or risk profile given it had already been managed with a higher exposure to Jupiter strategies. The fund will continue to hold at least a 60% allocation to fixed income funds, with equity exposure ranging from zero to 35%.

The soon-to-be-launched Jupiter Merlin Moderate Select will target a combination of income and capital growth, net of fees, over the long-term. It will typically have 40-50% exposure to equities, with outer bounds of 20-60%.

The Jupiter Merlin Independent Funds team, which manages over £7bn in AUM in multi-manager products, is composed of John Chatfeild-Roberts, David Lewis, Amanda Sillars, George Fox, Algy Smith-Maxwell and Alastair Irvine.

Warren Tonkinson, Jupiter's global head of distribution, said: "An important factor in the [Merlin] team's success has been their unparalleled access to the rest of the investment talent at Jupiter, benefiting from the expertise and exchange of ideas with other highly skilled individuals.

"The Jupiter Merlin Select portfolios bring this advantage to the fore, increasing the typical allocation to in-house managed Jupiter funds to help bring down cost," he said, noting that the new range has been designed "hand-in-hand" with advisers.

David Lewis, co-head of strategy, Jupiter Merlin Independent Funds team, added: "On the Jupiter Independent Funds team, we share one goal: to maximise returns for our clients through long term investment in outstanding funds, managed by talented individuals.

"We recognise that our clients will each have distinct needs, and we are excited about the creation of a range which provides tailored solutions, appropriate for a variety of investors, while increasing access to Jupiter's active, long-term investment expertise."