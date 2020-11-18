Judith MacKenzie

Downing micro-cap fund suspended after being deemed unviable

Funds

Downing micro-cap fund suspended after being deemed unviable

Assets slumped to £8.4m

clock 18 November 2020 •
Downing adds Syz AM pair for European equity income fund launch

People moves

Downing adds Syz AM pair for European equity income fund launch

New duo to run Unconstrained Income fund

clock 11 November 2020 •
Downing teams up with JM Finn for global equity fund launch

Funds

Downing teams up with JM Finn for global equity fund launch

VT Downing Global Investors to be managed by Anthony Eaton

clock 08 April 2020 •
Downing launches unconstrained UK equity fund for Rosemary Banyard

People moves

Downing launches unconstrained UK equity fund for Rosemary Banyard

'A real coup'

clock 24 March 2020 •
Downing re-opens MacKenzie's UK Micro-Cap Growth fund

Equities

Downing re-opens MacKenzie's UK Micro-Cap Growth fund

Soft-closed in June 2017

clock 31 January 2019 •
Trustpilot