Downing launches listed infrastructure fund

VT Downing Listed Infrastructure Income will focus on London Stock Exchange-listed trusts that invest in one or more of five areas: utilities, renewable energy, social infrastructure, transport and digital infrastructure.

At launch, the fund is invested in 39 trusts across a range of operational infrastructure and renewable energy, including Primary Health Properties, HICL Infrastructure and Renewable Infrastructure Group.

Downing appoints Simon Evan-Cook to fund management team

Head of Downing Fund Managers Judith MacKenzie explained that the rapid growth of the infrastructure sector presented "clear opportunities for private capital to support its development", adding that the open-ended structure of the fund provided an "attractive source of inflation-adjusted income over the long term, with asset backing supporting capital values through economic cycles".

Manager of the fund Josh McCathie added: "Investment in this space can directly boost the country's economy and create a platform to generate long-term, sustainable returns for investors as well as benefits for society.

"This fund offers investors the opportunity to earn attractive returns, provides diversification from traditional assets, along with a consistent income stream which is often protected from inflation."

VT Downing Listed Infrastructure Income will be available to investors for an ongoing charges figure of 0.4% and a minimum m investment of £1,000.