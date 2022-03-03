Downing launches listed infrastructure fund

0.4% OCF

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Downing manager Josh McCathie
Image:

Downing manager Josh McCathie

Downing Fund Managers has launched a listed infrastructure fund, offering investors access to a range of investment trusts across the asset class, Investment Week can reveal.

VT Downing Listed Infrastructure Income will focus on London Stock Exchange-listed trusts that invest in one or more of five areas: utilities, renewable energy, social infrastructure, transport and digital infrastructure.

At launch, the fund is invested in 39 trusts across a range of operational infrastructure and renewable energy, including Primary Health Properties, HICL Infrastructure and Renewable Infrastructure Group.

Downing appoints Simon Evan-Cook to fund management team

Head of Downing Fund Managers Judith MacKenzie explained that the rapid growth of the infrastructure sector presented "clear opportunities for private capital to support its development", adding that the open-ended structure of the fund provided an "attractive source of inflation-adjusted income over the long term, with asset backing supporting capital values through economic cycles".

Manager of the fund Josh McCathie added: "Investment in this space can directly boost the country's economy and create a platform to generate long-term, sustainable returns for investors as well as benefits for society.

"This fund offers investors the opportunity to earn attractive returns, provides diversification from traditional assets, along with a consistent income stream which is often protected from inflation."

VT Downing Listed Infrastructure Income will be available to investors for an ongoing charges figure of 0.4% and a minimum           m investment of £1,000.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

MSCI reclassifies 'uninvestable' Russia from EM to standalone market

Close Brothers AM appoints new CEO

More on Unit trusts/OEICs

Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett
Investment

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway profits increase 45% despite near-record cash pile

Lack of 'exciting' investment opportunities

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 28 February 2022 • 2 min read
"Schroders' ambition is to be a leading provider of sustainable funds, solutions and investment trusts to UK investors," Doug Abbott, head of UK intermediary at Schroders, said.
ESG

Schroders repurposes trio of funds to sustainable mandates

Equity, bond and infrastructure

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 18 February 2022 • 3 min read
Jonathan Golan joined the firm from Schroders in July 2021
Unit trusts/OEICs

Man GLG launches second bond fund for Jonathan Golan

Article 8

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 17 February 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Central Bank of Russia bans short-selling

24 February 2022 • 1 min read
02

Blue Whale urges investor caution as markets continue to navigate Russian invasion of Ukraine

02 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

Jupiter suffers £3.8bn of net outflows in 2021 despite AUM increase

25 February 2022 • 2 min read
04

FCA to increase salaries of lowest paid staff in new employment offer

01 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

AssetCo to acquire entirety of Revera Asset Management

28 February 2022 • 2 min read
06

Aviva buys Succession Wealth for £385m

02 March 2022 • 3 min read
03 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2022

Register now
Trustpilot