Downing chair ponders forthcoming UK austerity

In the trust's half-year report, Aldous addressed the challenging macroeconomic backdrop investors have faced, commenting that "the world is going through immense distribution" and the trust's UK hunting ground "is hopefully recovering from some disorder".

He referenced the now abandoned Mini Budget, which attempted to "shake up a tired economy" but the scars of which will be felt for a long time.

"Financing that much intended change was just not available at going rates. For that and other reasons over recent years there has been damage which will endure, and repairing the UK's tired model, may take time," he said.

"A resumption of abstinence, if not austerity, looks likely; and that is not helpful for the country's immediate growth prospects, or for its social and healthcare infrastructure."

Aldous added: "Can decline be avoided without much more confidence and without too much calling on ‘the kindness of strangers'?"

Placing the Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment trust within that, its net asset value has fallen by 6.7% since 28 February 2022. In comparison, its benchmark is down 15% over the six months to 31 August 2022.

However, its discount has widened from 14.8% to 23.7% in the six months to 31 August. According to the Association of Investment Companies, it is now trading on a 24.6% discount.

The trust invests in UK companies that are under £150m at the time of investment, meaning it very exposed to the domestic headwinds.

But its manager Judith MacKenzie was still bullish on the trust's holdings in the face of a tougher growth outlook.

In the report, she said: "I would not normally be specific about the date that this report was written, but the fast-moving geopolitical dramas of 2022 dates narrative with surprising haste."

"Therefore, it seemed relevant to allow the reader to understand the context of our thoughts against what was happening at this time, acknowledging it will be very different in even a few days."

"This is counter-intuitive for us, as long-term investors. A recent conversation with a fellow investor raised the question: ‘If the stock market was to shut tomorrow for two years, and you had a choice of companies to hold - what would you hold?"

"It is a good test of conviction in a portfolio, but also a sound lesson in ignoring the news and the politics. It was easy for me to reach the conclusion that I would hold the DSM portfolio."

MacKenzie said she would obviously prefer to not have the "herd-like market behaviour" move valuations so rapidly, but this has provided opportunities which she had been capitalised on.

Within the reporting period, the trust made three new positions and adding to three existing ones, deploying £1.9m in cash total.

While there was a lot of uncertainty about the short and long-term outlook, besides the prospects of a recession, MacKenzie said the trust would "continue to focus on a portfolio that we are comfortable with for turbulent times".

Part of this will involve ignoring "one of the most challenging macro-economic environments for at least a decade" and taking opportunities where the stock market is behaving irrationally.