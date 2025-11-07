The Big Question: How much risk are you taking in the face of a market correction?

Seven experts answer

Investment Week
clock • 1 min read

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Investment Week
Author spotlight

Investment Week

View profile
More from Investment Week

Market Movers blog: Tesla stock climbs in pre-market trading as shareholders approve Musk's $1trn pay deal

UK Accelerated Settlement Taskforce's Andrew Douglas: What to prepare for T+1 before year end

More on Markets

Deep Dive: Growth seekers turn away from small caps into the arms of private markets
Markets

Deep Dive: Growth seekers turn away from small caps into the arms of private markets

'Difficult few years' for AIM

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 07 November 2025 • 3 min read
Market Movers blog: Tesla stock climbs in pre-market trading as shareholders approve Musk's $1trn pay deal
Markets

Market Movers blog: Tesla stock climbs in pre-market trading as shareholders approve Musk's $1trn pay deal

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 07 November 2025 • 1 min read
Matt Gertken and Christopher Collins: AI disruption points to higher taxes on big tech
Markets

Matt Gertken and Christopher Collins: AI disruption points to higher taxes on big tech

To support displaced workers

Matt Gertken and Christopher Collins
clock 05 November 2025 • 5 min read
Trustpilot