Downing adds Syz AM pair for European equity income fund launch

Downing Fund Managers has hired former Syz Asset Management European equities head Mike Clements and portfolio manager Pras Jeyanandhan to run a newly launched European equity income fund.

Clements and Jeyanandhan will run the VT Downing European Unconstrained Income fund, which will invest in between 30 and 40 stocks from across the market cap spectrum, and focus on contrarian investment opportunities and 'off the radar' ideas.

The fund will target a yield of at least the market rate, Downing said, with distributions made quarterly. The offering will charge an annual management fee of 0.75% per annum for its 'A' share class.

Partner and head of Downing Fund Managers Judith MacKenzie praised the hires as "a real triumph for Downing", coming not long after the addition of Rosemary Banyard from Sanford DeLand and Anthony Eaton from JM Finn.

"Culturally, it is an excellent fit and Mike and Pras's process and style has much in common with our overall approach of running concentrated, high conviction portfolios that aim to generate attractive returns over the long term," MacKenzie said.

"This differentiated European mandate will complement our existing strategies as we expand our suite of funds."

Clements said he and Jeyanandhan were "excited" to be joining Downing. "Now more than ever we are seeing significant investor demand for consistent sources of income," he continued.

"Structural market changes such as MiFID II and indexation are pushing money flows towards large caps and making it increasingly difficult for active managers to generate alpha. In our view, portfolios are generally becoming less rather than more differentiated.

"We are long term, bottom-up stock pickers, driven by comprehensive research. While many European income funds focus on more traditional high-yielding sectors, our investment style means that we tend to have different alpha sources to our peers, which leads to a differentiated portfolio that can deliver consistent yield plus clear diversification benefits."

The pair join Downing from Swiss-based Syz, where they worked together managing the firm's Oyster European funds for five years. Clements had been head of European equities with the company and Jeyanandhan a portfolio manager.

Before joining Syz, Clements had worked for Franklin Templeton Investments, where he managed the €3bn Franklin European Growth fund and related mandates. Before that he was a European equity analyst at UBS Asset Management.

Jeyanandhan started his career as an accountant at KPMG before moving to HSBC as strategy analyst. He joined Syz in 2015 after a four-year stint at Berenberg Bank as an equity analyst.

The fund launch is Downing's third in 2020, following on from Banyard's VT Downing Unique Opportunities and Eaton's VT Downing Global Investors mandates.