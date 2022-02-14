Downing appoints Simon Evan-Cook to fund management team

Judith MacKenzie, founder and head of Downing, described Evan-Cook as a ‘perfect fit' for the boutique fund business.

The multi-asset fund manager has over 25 years of financial services experience, beginning his career with Fidelity, then working at Rothschild Asset Management and Gartmore.

He then joined Premier Asset Management in 2006, where he built his reputation as a senior member of the multi-asset team, until leaving to work as a columnist in January 2021.

Judith MacKenzie, founder and head of Downing commented: "I am delighted that Simon has chosen to join DFM - he brings a wealth of experience and a demonstrable track record which will be invaluable as we develop and grow the business. We share a similar investment philosophy, style and ethos, and are passionate advocates of truly active fund management. He is a perfect fit for us."

Evan-Cook added: ‘I am really excited to be joining Downing Fund Managers. I've known Judith and some of her team for many years and have huge admiration for the boutique they're building.

"It is a great home for active fund managers and I know I'll thrive in an environment that has attracted established managers like Rosemary Banyard, Mike Clements and Pras Jeyanandhan, while also nurturing young talent."