Ex-City minister Bim Afolami resurfaces at Quoted Companies Alliance

Former City minister and economic secretary to the Treasury Bim Afolami has joined the board of the Quoted Companies Alliance (QCA).
The QCA represents over 1,000 small- and mid-sized publicly traded companies and their advisers. City minister Emma Reynolds: 'We have failed to drive an investment culture' in the UK Afolami served as the Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden between 2017 and 2024, while in 2023 he became the youngest ever City minister. He also served as chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Financial Markets and Services, while also jointly founding the Regulatory Reform Group, comprising Conservative MPs looking to reform the UK regulatory system. Prior to his political career, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes