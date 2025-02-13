Ex-City minister Bim Afolami resurfaces at Quoted Companies Alliance

The QCA represents over 1,000 small- and mid-sized publicly traded companies and their advisers. City minister Emma Reynolds: 'We have failed to drive an investment culture' in the UK Afolami served as the Conservative MP for Hitchin and Harpenden between 2017 and 2024, while in 2023 he became the youngest ever City minister. He also served as chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Financial Markets and Services, while also jointly founding the Regulatory Reform Group, comprising Conservative MPs looking to reform the UK regulatory system. Prior to his political career, ...