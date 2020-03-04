JP Morgan Asset Management

Global asset analysts

JP Morgan Asset Management is a leading asset manager for individuals, advisors and institutions, providing strategies that span the full spectrum of asset classes.

With $1.7trn in AUM (as of 31 December 2017) and offices in more than 30 countries, JP Morgan Asset Management offers global coverage with a strong local market presence.

The company is part of JPMorgan Chase & Co, which provides global retail banking, investment banking and asset management services. Clients include private individuals, corporations, pension funds, foundations, government bodies and charities.

It offers 'alternative' investments such as hedge funds, real estate and managed currency to institutional and professional investors, and a full spectrum of options from conservative to specialist and high-alpha strategies.

The company has investment teams in more than 15 cities across the world, connected by investment hubs in London, New York, Tokyo and Hong Kong.