European asset managers using Taiwan as testing ground for active ETFs

Race for active ETFs hots up

Linus Uhlig
clock • 3 min read

Taiwan’s ETF market has gained prominence over recent months, with major European asset managers using it as a testing ground for products before bringing them to market in Europe.

In just seven years, Taiwan's ETF market has jumped from the sixth to the third-largest home for ETFs in the Asia-Pacific region, with asset under management soaring from $17bn to more than $200bn over that time frame.  "The market's appeal is further enhanced by the widespread adoption of ETFs among Taiwanese investors, with 15 million accounts in a population of 23.4 million, highlighting a robust and engaged investor base," explained Philippe El-Asmar, head of APAC ETF, digital and direct at JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM).  IW 30: How ETFs became 'a synonym for modernity' In...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

'Pressure on the board' at VEIL as 41% opt to wind up trust

UK retail sales plummet by 2.7% in May

More on ETFs

Join Investment Week in London to discuss the future of ETFs
ETFs

Join Investment Week in London to discuss the future of ETFs

Amundi, BNP Paribas, UBS and Research in Finance confirmed to speak

Katrina Lloyd
Katrina Lloyd
clock 23 June 2025 • 2 min read
European asset managers using Taiwan as testing ground for active ETFs
ETFs

European asset managers using Taiwan as testing ground for active ETFs

Race for active ETFs hots up

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 June 2025 • 3 min read
Active ETFs defend stewardship capabilities in face of shareholder engagement crisis
ETFs

Active ETFs defend stewardship capabilities in face of shareholder engagement crisis

Record number of active ETF launches in 2025

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 18 June 2025 • 6 min read
Trustpilot