In just seven years, Taiwan's ETF market has jumped from the sixth to the third-largest home for ETFs in the Asia-Pacific region, with asset under management soaring from $17bn to more than $200bn over that time frame. "The market's appeal is further enhanced by the widespread adoption of ETFs among Taiwanese investors, with 15 million accounts in a population of 23.4 million, highlighting a robust and engaged investor base," explained Philippe El-Asmar, head of APAC ETF, digital and direct at JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM). IW 30: How ETFs became 'a synonym for modernity' In...