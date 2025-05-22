US GENIUS stablecoins bill could bolster greenback's global dominance

On Monday (19 May) the US Senate voted 66-32 in favour of the GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins), passing it through to a full debate and vote on the floor. Trump to review US stablecoin bill as early as August The bill initially received bipartisan criticism but there has since been a tone shift with 16 Democrats siding with Republicans in the recent vote. GENIUS is a landmark piece of legislation aiming to establish a comprehensive federal framework for the regulation of stablecoins, a digital currency underwritten by traditional assets, ...