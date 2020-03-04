JO Hambro Capital Management

JO Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) is an asset management company with its headquarters in London and investment offices in Boston, New York and Singapore. JOHCM was founded in 1993 by Jamie Hambro and Christopher Mills, and launched an equities funds business in 2001. In 2011, this business was acquired by BT Investment Management, an Australian fund management group. As of 30 September 2017, JOHCM had £30.4bn in assets under management, across UK, European, global, Asian, Japanese, US and Emerging Markets investment strategies.