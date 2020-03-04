JO Hambro Capital Management

JO Hambro Capital Management

JO Hambro Capital Management (JOHCM) is an asset management company with its headquarters in London and investment offices in Boston, New York and Singapore. JOHCM was founded in 1993 by Jamie Hambro and Christopher Mills, and launched an equities funds business in 2001. In 2011, this business was acquired by BT Investment Management, an Australian fund management group. As of 30 September 2017, JOHCM had £30.4bn in assets under management, across UK, European, global, Asian, Japanese, US and Emerging Markets investment strategies.

Unearthing quality in unloved value stocks
Unearthing quality in unloved value stocks

Value stocks may have enjoyed a welcome change in fortunes in recent weeks, but they have been swimming against the tide for years as investors have sought the perceived security of quality and low-volatility stocks.

  • UK