Jupiter AM makes double hire to join Savvides on UK Special Situations fund

Jupiter Asset Management has hired two of incoming UK Special Situations fund manager Alex Savvides’s colleagues to join the UK equity team.
Investment Week understands Stephanie Geary will join as an investment manager, while Siddharth Sukumar will take on an investment analyst role in July. Both are joining Savvides on the £1.7bn fund from JO Hambro Capital Management. Jupiter Income trust rebrands following Ben Whitmore's departure Geary has served over 15 years at JO Hambro and is an analyst in the UK dynamic team. She has held several analyst roles in risk and investment over the course of her tenure. Prior to joining JO Hambro, she was a performance analyst at Jupiter for nearly three years. Sukumar has been an i...
