AXA Investment Management's Amanda O'Toole joins Redwheel

Lead Clean Economy and Biodiversity strategies

AXA Investment Management's Amanda O’Toole is one of the first new hires for Redwheel's new Sustainable Growth franchise.

Redwheel's Clean Economy and Biodiversity investment strategies will launch later this year and will sit within the newly created Redwheel Sustainable Growth franchise, which O'Toole will run.

Sebastien Bidault, formerly a portfolio manager of the Tesco Pension Investment Global Equity fund, has also been brought in to co-manage the strategies with O'Toole.

Redwheel launches Greenwheel sustainability capability

He also worked as the assistant fund manager at JO Hambro Capital Management for the European Select Value fund. 

The pair are Redwheel's first hires for its new new Sustainable Growth franchise.

Tord Stallvik, CEO of Redwheel, said O'Toole has "significant expertise and an outstanding track record in running Clean Economy and Biodiversity investment strategies", and said Bidault was "a skilled and experienced stock picker of high-quality, growth-orientated companies".

Earth Day 2023: Impact of new climate policies

On her appointment, O'Toole said: "It is great to be joining Redwheel to help the firm launch their sustainable growth offering."

She added: "Protecting our biodiversity and driving the global transition to a clean economy are not only imperatives for the future of our planet, they are among the biggest investment opportunities available.

"I look forward to contributing to Redwheel's continued success and bringing this range of solutions to clients globally." 

