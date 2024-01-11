JO Hambro names UK Dynamic successors following Savvides departure

Vishal Bhatia, Mark Costar and Tom Matthews will replace Savvides as portfolio managers of the £1.3bn fund. Tom Matthews was a senior analyst for the fund for eight years before being promoted to co-head of sustainable investments in December 2021. JO Hambro's Savvides to take on Jupiter UK special sits as Ben Whitmore departs to launch boutique Bhatia and Costar have worked with the UK Dynamic team since the fund's inception in 2008, and with Matthews they will also manage the JOHCM UK Growth fund. They will be supported by JOHCM UK Equity Income co-managers Clive Beagles and J...