Jupiter retains grip on star manager Ben Whitmore's Global Value Equity fund

Jupiter Asset Management will keep hold of the £616m fund previously managed by departing star fund manager Ben Whitmore, having weighed up the possibility of letting him manage the fund from his new venture.
In recent months, Jupiter weighed the idea of allowing the UK-domiciled Jupiter Global Value Equity fund to continue to be managed by Whitmore and co-manager Dermot Murphy at Whitmore's new boutique Brickwood Asset Management. However, the FTSE 250 asset manager has reneged on its previous idea and the fund will instead be managed by Brian McCormick, who has been at Jupiter since March 2020, and Alex Savvides, a recent hire from JO Hambro Capital Management. Ben Yearsley, investment consultant at Fairview Investing, said: "I am a big fan of Savvides - his process works well in the UK...
