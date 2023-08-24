JO Hambro CEO exits following leadership restructure by parent Perpetual

Alexandra Altinger has headed up the company’s Europe and UK (EUKA) business for the past four years and will step down from her role at the end of August.

Altinger has headed up the company's Europe and UK business for the past four years and will step down from her role at the end of August.

The division will continue to be managed by its executive committee, which will be supported by Clare Forster, who has been appointed as global head of business management and strategic delivery.

Forster, who has previously held roles at Janus Henderson, GAM and Jupiter, will lead the JOHCM executive committee, pending regulatory and board approval.

Liontrust bid fails as GAM enters discussions with shareholder group NewGAMe

She will also be responsible for coordination, prioritisation and delivery of business activities within asset management to ensure effective strategic execution.

The changes come as Perpetual, JOHCM's owner, has announced the creation of a new global asset management leadership team, which follows a seven-month period of integration and delivery of a refreshed group strategy.

According to the group, the new direction "focuses on simplification across all businesses, while unlocking the benefits of a global multi-boutique model and a global distribution team in asset management".

The current regional asset management businesses will come together to form one global division led by a newly created role of chief executive, asset management.

Rob Adams, who has been CEO and MD of Perpetual for five years, will assume the position to take on the dual role of CEO and chief executive, asset management.

To support him, two new roles have been created to join the asset management leadership team, one of which being Forster's role as global head of business management and strategic delivery.

Bank of England warns higher rates could lead to corporate defaults

The second role of global head of investment strategy will be temporarily taken by Graham Kitchen, who is currently chairman of Trillium and Perpetual corporate entities in the UK, while a permanent candidate is sought.

In the meantime, Kitchen will have oversight of the group's global investment capabilities, ensuring they continue to meet client requirements and that investment autonomy of each of its boutiques is preserved.

Commenting on the changes, Adams, said: "The changes we are making enable us to have an improved focus on our global asset management business and successful execution of strategy, while creating a simplified Perpetual Group leadership structure focused on driving future growth across all our businesses.

"Alexandra Altinger has led JO Hambro for the past four years and has been instrumental in the continued success of the business, in particular building a leading responsible and thematic investments capability and growing our European distribution footprint.

"I would like to thank Alexandra for her leadership and support over the past few months following the acquisition of Pendal Group and wish her the very best in her future endeavours."

The company confirmed there will be no further changes and that its investment teams or processes, and autonomy will remain completely unchanged.