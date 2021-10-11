jasper berens

CCLA hires Jasper Berens to spearhead intermediary push

People moves

The hire signals CCLA’s plans to move into the UK intermediary market

clock 11 October 2021 • 1 min read
Veteran Artemis duo Underhill and Brennan depart

People moves

Over 30 combined years at firm

clock 18 December 2020 •
Artemis grows fixed income team with new appointment

People moves

Bond fund range set to grow

clock 17 May 2019 •
Artemis ditches dual pricing and variable costs

Investment

Also introducing administration fee

clock 19 November 2018 •
Artemis hires Berens as head of distribution as Turpin announces retirement

Business roles

Turpin retiring from 30-year City career

clock 22 May 2018 •
JPMAM UK funds head Jasper Berens to leave firm

Investment

Spent 20 years at the firm

clock 26 February 2018 •
