CCLA launches first UK retail fund

CCLA is known as a charity fund manager, managing investments for charities, religious organisations and the public sector.

The CCLA Better World Global Equity fund is the company's first step away from its usual product offering. The new fund will aim to deliver long-term returns while investing in "quality global companies" that are "well-positioned to benefit from secular trends".

It will be run by James Ayre and Charlotte Ryland, CCLA co-heads of investments, who have managed its global equity strategy for charity investors since 2007 and 2016 respectively.

CCLA said that while the fund is immediately available for investment by wealth managers it was still working to "arrange distribution through several UK direct-to-consumer platforms" as well as "all UK intermediary platforms".

The new fund will have a sustainable investment focus and will invest in line with the firm's thesis of "investing for a better world". This includes practices such as ongoing engagement with companies to improve operations and drive the change towards greater and better sustainability.

This type of investing has become a growing theme in markets and is something CCLA said it has had at the centre of its investment process for years. In 2019, it launched its ‘Find It, Fix It, Prevent It' campaign to help eradicate on modern slavery throughout companies' supply chains.

Peter Hugh Smith, CCLA chief executive, said that as a fund house it engages with "companies and government policy makers on issues that matter", calling for progress on issues including diversity and wages but also greater, global issues such as climate change and human rights.

Jasper Berens, head of client relationships and distribution at CCLA, said that the launch was in response to "strong demand for the kind of authentic ESG investment approach that CCLA provides across all of its funds" and "requests from certain trustees of CCLA's charity clients" wanting to invest their personal money in CCLA's strategies.

Hugh Smith said that many of their clients had relied on them for decades to generate a financial return to enable their "good work" and he was "excited" to be expanding its offering "so that together, we can invest to create a better world for both today and the next generation".