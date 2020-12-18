Veteran Artemis duo Underhill and Brennan depart

Two veterans of Artemis Investment Management have left the firm, Investment Week can reveal.

Head of discretionary sales Tom Underhill and head of wealth managers Lawrence Brennan both exited the £24.6bn active fund manager last week, a spokesperson confirmed, adding they left with the firm's "thanks and best wishes".

Underhill joined Artemis more than 18 years ago, beginning his time at the firm in September 2002 as a European sales manager, before shifting to a role as associate director of sales, London discretionary from which he took on his final role as head of discretionary sales.

Artemis' Snowden embraces first crisis with 'blanket bombing' trackers

He joined the financial services industry in 1997 as a broker desk executive at Barclays, before moving to Threadneedle Investments one year later in the same role. He moved once more to ABN AMRO Bank to become head of broker desk, after which he joined Artemis in the same year the firm merged with ABN AMRO's buy side offering.

Brennan began his time at Artemis in 2005 within mutual fund sales, responsible for sales and business development across both discretionary and advisory accounts, along with some execution-only and family office accounts. In 2019, he assumed his latest role as head of wealth managers.

Following six years in the household cavalry, Brennan entered the financial services industry in 2001, where he managed the broker sales desk at ABN AMRO before moving to Artemis.

The changes come following the departure of head of distribution Jasper Berens, who left the firm in August after only two years, set to be replaced by former Janus Henderson co-head of global distribution Greg Jones.