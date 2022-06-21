CCLA IM taps Jupiter and Majedie with triple hire

Former Woodford relationship manager to join

The trio will move into newly-created positions at CCLA IM, following the launch of its first fund for individual investors last week.
Charity investor CCLA Investment Management (CCLA IM) has hired Sam Pennefather, Samuel Lynes and Alexandra Dacres-Hogg in a move to build out its UK retail market presence.

Former Jupiter Asset Management director and head of strategic alliances Pennefather joins as head of strategic relationships after spending over a decade at the £55.3bn manager.

He will be responsible for building relationships with strategic partners across the UK intermediary space, and look to place its fund into investment and intermediary platforms, and network financial advisers, among other entities. Prior to joining Jupiter, Pennefather spent three years at Fidelity International.

Lynes joins CCLA IM as a senior sales manager from Majedie Asset Management, where, as a client director, he focused on expanding the firm's retail presence and developing wholesale relationships. He was formerly at Woodfood Investment Management for three years and M&G Investment Management for over two decades prior, working across sales and investment.

CCLA launches first UK retail fund 

Dacres-Hogg will join the firm as a sales manager from Muzinich & Co where she worked across wholesale distribution. She previously held roles at Sanlam Investments and M&G, where she worked on discretionary and wholesale client relationships and distribution.

All three will report to head of client relationships and distribution Jasper Berens.

Berens said: "After years of our non-profit clients asking us if they could invest their personal money, and with the rising interest in ESG oriented investment approaches, now is the perfect time for CCLA to be moving into the UK retail market.

"This team will be invaluable in enabling this expansion and I look forward to working with them all to bring CCLA's strong investment credentials combined with genuine and authentic ESG approach to a wider group of people."

