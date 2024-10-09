Jupiter and Janus Henderson team up with online service to help clients recover lost assets

ISAs, investment trusts and OEICs

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 2 min read

Jupiter Asset Management and Janus Henderson Investors have partnered with online service Gretel to help clients recover their lost or forgotten investments, including ISAs, investment trusts and OEICs.

According to proprietary data from Gretel, around £89bn has so far been lost on all types of financial products in the UK, of which £2.8bn lies in the investment and wealth funds sector. The company has calculated the total number of individuals with lost or forgotten investments to be at least one million. Duncan Stevens, CEO of Gretel, called the number of lost and forgotten assets in the UK "staggering", adding that "it is our mission to ensure that these funds find their way back to their rightful owners". FCA chair praises UK markets reforms but calls for greater retail invest...

