Shareholders approve Henderson European merger to create £680m trust

Henderson EuroTrust (HNE) shareholders have approved the merger with Henderson European Focus (HEFT) to create Henderson European (HET), a £680m trust set to be propelled into the FTSE 250.
Following approval by shareholders during a general meeting today (4 July), HET is set to acquire around £310m net assets from HNE for the issue of 151,000,587 new shares to HNE shareholders. The admission is expected to take place on the London Stock Exchange tomorrow (5 July). As part of the merger, Stephen Macklow-Smith has resigned from the HEFT board and Stephen King, Rutger Koopmans and Ekaterina Thomson, from the board of HNE, have been appointed as non-executive directors of the combined trust. Henderson European trusts improve merger terms after unsolicited third-party bid ...
