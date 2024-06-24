Janus Henderson Investors CEO: 'Companies will fail' in higher interest rate environment

Although interest rates are set to recede in the coming months and into next year, the post-cheap money “new normal" will mean that “many companies will fail”.
According to Janus Henderson Investors CEO Ali Dibadj and Matt Peron, global head of solutions, interest rates will likely remain higher than their pre-pandemic level for quite some time. ECB cuts interest rates for the first time since 2019 This means that companies will be forced to "work harder to compete for investor capital", and some will be more successful than others in doing so. As a result, the onus will fall on investors to take a "more rigorous approach" to security selection, they argued, with the spotlight being on deep industry knowledge. Dibadj and Peron called o...
