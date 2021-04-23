Janet Mui
Janet Mui joins Brewin Dolphin as investment director
Joins from Cazenove Capital
Cazenove Capital's global economist Mui to depart
Spent nine years with the firm
President Donald Trump's trade policies could backfire and instead spur China's drive toward technological self-sufficiency, writes Cazenove Capital's Janet Mui.
