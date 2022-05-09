The good, bad and the ugly - how concerned are we about the economic outlook?

There is increasing doom and gloom in the investment community. We are turning more cautious on the macro-outlook and are raising defensive elements in portfolios, but it is too soon to be outright bearish.

Before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inflation had become problematic and the tight labour markets in key western economies tell us we are in the maturing/late stages of the business cycle. Investors accept that growth is bound to slow in 2022 from the rapid pace in 2021 and higher inflation means monetary policy has to be tightened.

The war in Ukraine has intensified existing inflation and supply chain problems. Energy costs have skyrocketed and concerns about the flow of Russian gas to Europe will not go away. Energy is a basic input of every aspect of economic activity. There is little surprise that confidence amongst manufacturers and businesses has slumped. Inflation is cited as the biggest operational challenge for small businesses in the US, given they are particularly vulnerable to the surge in gasoline prices.

There is a difference between the inflation generated during the pandemic compared to the war-related inflation now, arguably the latter is worse in terms of the economic impact. Aside from energy, a big part of the inflation story back then was discretionary and reopening spend e.g. work from home equipment, new/used cars, air travel, etc.

People's incomes were, to some degree, protected by various government measures and companies were able to pass on higher costs due to the good financial situation of households generally. Now, prices are rising rapidly across essential categories of spending, most notably food, rents and energy, of course.

The United Nations global food prices index for March showed a 13% increase month-on-month to a record high - and that is before the impact of Ukraine will be felt. High prices for food and other essentials leave less to spend for other goods and services.

With wage growth lagging inflation, it is not hard to envision a situation in the next 12 months where households cut back on spending and corporates will suffer from reduced margins.

At the same time, the second largest economy in the world faces significant economic challenges with several key cities in China back in lockdown. The relentless pursuit of a zero Covid strategy by the Chinese authorities adds to further strains in the global economy via higher producer prices, supply chain disruptions and a reduced consumption appetite by Chinese consumers. This triple whammy is bad news for consumers and corporates globally.

Large scale easing measures or the relaxation of the zero Covid strategy by the Chinese authorities is unlikely, while politics will be prioritised ahead of economics before the National Congress in November this year. Historically, China's economic easing policies have been a cushion for global growth via demand for western manufactured goods (think machinery by German exporters) and offers a confidence boost for financial markets through liquidity.

This is not happening this time.

However, here is why it is too early to be bearish: The labour market is very strong, with labour shortages meaning wage bargaining power is there.

It will be a while before we see the unemployment rate picking up to a point where it will severely restrict economic activity because companies are still scrambling to hire. We believe the economy can still be cushioned by the excess savings and pent-up demand that was built-up during the pandemic.

While people may consume fewer goods, it is ultimately the services sector that produces the lion's share of economic output in developed economies. One good indication of the pent-up demand for services in Europe is that Easyjet says its summer bookings are back to 2019 levels.

While economic growth will undoubtedly slow with increased risks, there could still be some time before we might enter a recession.

Janet Mui, head of market analysis at wealth manager Brewin Dolphin