'5% is not out of the question' as BoE makes 12th consecutive rate hike

Rates up to 4.5%

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 3 min read
The Bank of England
Image:

The Bank of England

The Bank of England raised interest rates from 4.25% to 4.5% today (11 May), as analysts predict further hikes on the horizon.

Janet Mui, head of market analysis at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said there had been "little surprise" at the hike, which had been widely predicted by markets.

She noted that forward guidance remained unchanged, meaning the central bank was not signalling a pause "as some may have hoped".

"The BoE has little choice but to leave the door open for further rate increases given that inflation is double that of the US and above the pace in the Eurozone," Mui added.

Neil Birrell, CIO of Premier Miton Investors, agreed, arguing the BoE had "less choice" than other central banks due to the sticky inflation of the UK.

He added: "There can be little doubt that, if inflation is not tempered, there is room for further upward moves and 5% is not out of the question. This should not be surprising for markets."

Mike Owens, senior sales trader at Saxo, noted the market is now expecting interest rates to peak at close to 5% in September of this year, higher than the BoE's assumption of 4.75%.

Owens leaned more towards the market's view, stating that with inflation still in the double digits, "it certainly seems unlikely the bank will be able to stop here".

Daniele Antonucci, chief economist and macro strategist at Quintet Private Bank, agreed, adding the bank's Monetary Policy Committee's statement had seemed to "validate market expectations" of interest rates peaking close to 5%.

Inflation is still expected to fall sharply, reaching about 1% by the end of next year, though Antonucci said that if inflationary pressures turned out to be more persistent, this could push rates even higher.

He also made a contrast between the US, where inflation sits at 4.9%, and the UK, arguing the country's "worse inflation problem" will lead the BoE to hike "once or twice" before pausing for the rest of the year, without any cuts.

Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management, described the central bank as being in an "increasingly tight spot", as inflation refuses to shift.

He pointed to the "increasing concern over ongoing labour market tightness and the risk of a wage-price spiral", which are pushing the BoE to raise rates further than many other central banks.

Therefore, Mehdi predicted there was "a good chance" of rates peaking at 5% in the bank's August meeting, with rate cuts "unlikely until well into 2024".

Looking ahead

Inflation is now expected to slow to 5.1% by the end of this year, higher than the 3.9% the bank had forecast in February, largely due to the tight labour market.

Mui also noted the central bank's economic forecasts had "turned materially better", as it now seems the UK is likely to avoid a prolonged recession, making the chances of further rate hikes even more likely.

Owens agreed, describing the new forecasts as a "huge reversal" from the dire economic predictions last November, leaving more room for the bank to hike.

However, Mike Bell, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, argued that as fixed rate mortgages continue to expire, the bank should pause rates to prevent "more damage to the economy than is required".

He argued the bank could "always hike rates further later on if needs be to get the job done", noting that most of the effects of previous rate hikes were yet to be felt.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

VT De Lisle America bets on boats and uranium

Ninety One appoints Dan Hanbury global strategic equity fund manager

More on UK

The Bank of England
UK

Bank of England meets expectations with 25bps hike

In line with Fed and ECB

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 11 May 2023 • 1 min read
Markets are currently expecting an 84% chance of a 25bps hike, with an average of 65bps of hikes (including tomorrow's move) until the bank's 2 November meeting.
UK

Bank of England expected to make 25bps hike as inflation continues to rage

MPC decision tomorrow

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Only around 800 of almost 4,000 laws may be removed before the end of the year.
UK

UK to maintain most EU laws in Brexit U-turn - reports

4,000 pieces of legislation

Cristian Angeloni
clock 28 April 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Home REIT declines further sale deadline extension to Bluestar Group

11 May 2023 • 3 min read
02

Bank of England meets expectations with 25bps hike

11 May 2023 • 1 min read
03

Six funds gain 'Elite' FundCalibre rating

11 May 2023 • 3 min read
04

Artemis names Toby Gibb head of investment solutions

11 May 2023 • 1 min read
05

Bluestar withdraws Home REIT bid

11 May 2023 • 1 min read
06

Man Group names Robyn Grew as chief executive

11 May 2023 • 1 min read
14 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Register now
Trustpilot