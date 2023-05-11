'5% is not out of the question' as BoE makes 12th consecutive rate hike

Janet Mui, head of market analysis at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said there had been "little surprise" at the hike, which had been widely predicted by markets.

She noted that forward guidance remained unchanged, meaning the central bank was not signalling a pause "as some may have hoped".

"The BoE has little choice but to leave the door open for further rate increases given that inflation is double that of the US and above the pace in the Eurozone," Mui added.

Neil Birrell, CIO of Premier Miton Investors, agreed, arguing the BoE had "less choice" than other central banks due to the sticky inflation of the UK.

He added: "There can be little doubt that, if inflation is not tempered, there is room for further upward moves and 5% is not out of the question. This should not be surprising for markets."

Mike Owens, senior sales trader at Saxo, noted the market is now expecting interest rates to peak at close to 5% in September of this year, higher than the BoE's assumption of 4.75%.

Owens leaned more towards the market's view, stating that with inflation still in the double digits, "it certainly seems unlikely the bank will be able to stop here".

Daniele Antonucci, chief economist and macro strategist at Quintet Private Bank, agreed, adding the bank's Monetary Policy Committee's statement had seemed to "validate market expectations" of interest rates peaking close to 5%.

Inflation is still expected to fall sharply, reaching about 1% by the end of next year, though Antonucci said that if inflationary pressures turned out to be more persistent, this could push rates even higher.

He also made a contrast between the US, where inflation sits at 4.9%, and the UK, arguing the country's "worse inflation problem" will lead the BoE to hike "once or twice" before pausing for the rest of the year, without any cuts.

Hussain Mehdi, macro and investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management, described the central bank as being in an "increasingly tight spot", as inflation refuses to shift.

He pointed to the "increasing concern over ongoing labour market tightness and the risk of a wage-price spiral", which are pushing the BoE to raise rates further than many other central banks.

Therefore, Mehdi predicted there was "a good chance" of rates peaking at 5% in the bank's August meeting, with rate cuts "unlikely until well into 2024".

Looking ahead

Inflation is now expected to slow to 5.1% by the end of this year, higher than the 3.9% the bank had forecast in February, largely due to the tight labour market.

Mui also noted the central bank's economic forecasts had "turned materially better", as it now seems the UK is likely to avoid a prolonged recession, making the chances of further rate hikes even more likely.

Owens agreed, describing the new forecasts as a "huge reversal" from the dire economic predictions last November, leaving more room for the bank to hike.

However, Mike Bell, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, argued that as fixed rate mortgages continue to expire, the bank should pause rates to prevent "more damage to the economy than is required".

He argued the bank could "always hike rates further later on if needs be to get the job done", noting that most of the effects of previous rate hikes were yet to be felt.