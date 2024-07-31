Eurozone inflation creeps up to 2.6% in July

A dramatic jump in energy inflation was one of the key instigators of this inflation, rising from 0.2% to 1.3%, according to data from Eurostat. Non-energy industrial goods also climbed marginally from 0.7% to 0.8%, while services inflation, which has remained sticky across the Eurozone, US and the UK, nudged down from 4.1% to 4%, back to its February and March levels. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices for consumers also fell slightly to 2.3%, compared to 2.4% a month before. European Central Bank stands firm as it holds interest rates at 3.75% Prior to the inflation reading, t...