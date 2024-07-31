Eurozone inflation creeps up to 2.6% in July

Ahead of September decision

clock • 2 min read

Euro area annual inflation edged up from 2.5% in June to 2.6% in July, evoking questions of whether the European Central Bank can still afford to cut rates in September.

A dramatic jump in energy inflation was one of the key instigators of this inflation, rising from 0.2% to 1.3%, according to data from Eurostat.  Non-energy industrial goods also climbed marginally from 0.7% to 0.8%, while services inflation, which has remained sticky across the Eurozone, US and the UK, nudged down from 4.1% to 4%, back to its February and March levels. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices for consumers also fell slightly to 2.3%, compared to 2.4% a month before.  European Central Bank stands firm as it holds interest rates at 3.75% Prior to the inflation reading, t...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Government funnels almost £45bn to Bank of England to cover losses

Rate cuts 'a coin toss' as divided Bank of England weighs up next monetary policy move

More on Economics

Eurozone inflation creeps up to 2.6% in July
Economics

Eurozone inflation creeps up to 2.6% in July

Ahead of September decision

Linus Uhlig
clock 31 July 2024 • 2 min read
Government funnels almost £45bn to Bank of England to cover losses
Economics

Government funnels almost £45bn to Bank of England to cover losses

BoE annual report

Linus Uhlig
clock 31 July 2024 • 2 min read
Rate cuts 'a coin toss' as divided Bank of England weighs up next monetary policy move
Economics

Rate cuts 'a coin toss' as divided Bank of England weighs up next monetary policy move

MPC meeting 1 August

Linus Uhlig
clock 31 July 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot