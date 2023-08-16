Core inflation remains 'stubborn' despite falling headline figure

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis at AJ Bell, noted the introduction of the new energy price cap was "primarily responsible for the significant fall in the headline rate".

The sharp fall in Ofgem's price cap to £2,075 on 1 July pushed the annual rate of inflation for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels to 6.8% in July, down from 12% in June and a peak of 26.7% in January.

UK inflation continues sharp descent to 6.8% in July

UK inflation remained 2.2 percentage points above the G20 average in July, but has reached its smallest spread in 11 months, after peaking at 4.4 percentage points in March. The falling price of energy is expected to close this gap further.

Hewson described the drop as a "decidedly cup half full moment", considering inflation remains above target, while wage increases and price pressures risk embedding themselves in the economy.

David Henry, investment manager at Quilter Cheviot, added the headline numbers "only tell a fraction of the story", as core inflation is "refusing to budge" at 6.9%.

Rob Clarry, investment strategist at Evelyn Partners, noted that service inflation accelerated from 7.2% to 7.4%, which governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey has been "watching closely".

However, Clarry noted there was another round of employment and inflation data due to come before the next BoE rate decision on 21 September.

Hewson added: "Today's figure does buy the government a bit of breathing space and it seems Rishi Sunak's 5% target is now achievable."

However, analysis from the Institute for Fiscal Studies projected that if core inflation was to remain stagnant while food and energy prices fell as expected, overall inflation would remain at 5.8% by December, above Sunak's target.

Future hikes

Janet Mui, head of market analysis at wealth manager RBC Brewin Dolphin, said the recent data suggested "inflation is sticky and hard to reach 2%", strengthening the case for further hikes.

"A 25 basis point rate increase is fully priced in by markets with one-third chance of a 50 basis point hike," she added. "Peak rate expectation is edging closer to 6% in March 2024."

US retail sales beat expectations to rise 0.7% in July

Charles White Thomson, CEO at Saxo UK, said as GDP growth remains above water at 0.2%, while wage growth came in at 7.8% yesterday (15 August), the central bank is still pushed towards hiking rates despite falling headline inflation.

"The better than expected GDP number, high wage and inflation growth frees and pushes the Bank of England's hand to continue the campaign to defeat inflation," said White Thomson.

Quilter Cheviot's Henry added the central bank was now reaching "a tricky point" as 18 months of interest rate hikes will soon begin to "bite" the real economy.

"As a result, given the speed in which rates have reached more than 5%, the toll on the economy in the next few months could be quite severe and may be enough to tip the country into a recession," he said.

In addition, as the Federal Reserve looking to pause its hiking cycle soon, this could lead to the BoE joining it as the UK central bank has "seemingly followed in the Fed's footsteps in the past", Henry argued.