US inflation falls below expectations to 3% in June

The US Federal Reserve
US inflation fell to 3% in June, down from 4% in May and below expectations of 3.1%, the Bureau for Labor Statistics revealed today (12 July).

The 3% figure represents the smallest inflation reading since March 2021, with the US now coming close to the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, came in at 4.8%, down from 5.3% the month before and below expectations of 5%.

Shelter continued to be the biggest driver of inflation, contributing to over 70% of the increase throughout the month, while the cost of motor vehicle insurance also pushed prices up.

Meanwhile, airline fares contributed to the decline, falling 8.1% over the month, while communication, used cars and trucks, and household furnishings and operations also decreased.

Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at Evelyn Partners, argued there were still reasons why inflation would continue to fall, such as strengthening supply chains and slowing rental inflation.

"Using data from timely online residential platforms, recent research from Goldman Sachs shows that average annualised rental inflation has eased to just 1% over the last eight months to June, from 20% plus in mid-2021," he noted.

Casali also pointed to various lead indicators that suggested lower core inflation in the months ahead.

"Selling prices from the National Federation of Independent Business, or better known as the small business survey, have fallen to a level last seen when core CPI inflation was roughly 4%," he said.

"The annual change in job openings is another lead indicator with a decent track record of leading inflation and this too points to lower pace of price gains ahead."

Markets are still predicting one more hike from the Fed at its meeting on 26 July, giving a 91.1% chance of a 25bps hike, according to data from CME Group.

Janet Mui, head of market analysis at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said markets "are cheering this positive development" due to "solid confirmation" of inflation continuing to decline.

She explained: "The last leg of getting back to 2% can remain difficult and core inflation at 4.8% is still very elevated. That is why expectations of another 25 basis points rate increase this month is still high, but it may well be the last rate increase in this cycle."

Neil Birrell, CIO of Premier Miton Investors, added: "Beyond the next meeting, matters are less clear and the chances of the Fed pulling off what many thought was impossible are rising; growth is robust, and inflation is falling."

