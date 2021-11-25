Islamic-compliant

Saturna Capital and HANetf target sharia-compliant stocks with actively-managed ETF

ETFs

Saturna Capital and HANetf target sharia-compliant stocks with actively-managed ETF

Incorporates ESG criteria

clock 25 November 2021 • 1 min read
Most read
01

The bull case for uranium

24 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

Newton IM poaches sustainability head from Ninety One

22 November 2021 • 1 min read
03

Gresham House Strategic's NAV overstated since 30 July

24 November 2021 • 2 min read
04

Net Zero AM Initiative - the five firms with the lowest initial commitments

24 November 2021 • 5 min read
05

New investment platform Tillit has opened to the public

24 November 2021 • 1 min read
Trustpilot

 