Ireland
Tabula IM launches European cash bond ETF
Offers exposure to iTraxx Europe
Impax reports £1.4bn inflows amid 'unprecedented' environmental awareness
AUM shoots up to £15.1bn
PGIM Fixed Income expands London team with four hires
Including three credit analysts
Why Greek bonds are the unlikely 'best in class' assets to hold
Most fixed income has performed well in 2019 aided by the change in outlook from many central banks around the world and the gross redemption yield (GRY) on many bonds have fallen to very low or negative levels.
BMO's Willis: The 2019 Rugby World Cup of GDP
Which of this year's teams excel with their domestic growth?
Rugby World Cup 2019 quiz: Are you brave enough to test your knowledge?
'Try' our most fiendish sporting quiz yet
Life after the European elections: A changed landscape in the EU
'Significant eurozone reform' on the cards
SJP extends DFM proposition to Ireland with acquisition
Bought Dublin-based Harvest Financial Services
Hermes IM creates Ireland-domiciled subsidiary to mitigate hard Brexit risk
Appoints head of Ireland from Fidelity International
Legg Mason opens Dublin office amid Brexit uncertainty
Headed up by Penny Kyle
Vanguard to open office in Ireland next year
Office will open in Q1 2019
EU money market funds face 'share destruction' crackdown
Warnings from CSSF and CBI
UK growth trails eurozone amid 'uncertainty and numerous, interconnected risks'
Growth projected to fall throughout the bloc
GAM confirms Haywood investigation follows concerns raised by internal whistle-blower
CEO labels whistle-blower as 'brave'
Central Bank of Ireland unveils ETF regulatory changes following discussion paper
Regulator highlights APs as key risk
BNY Mellon's McCarthy: Selling 'the asset classes of tomorrow'
Eyeing new products for the UK market
Irish regulator eyes more flexible stance in potential boost for active ETFs
Bid to secure position as leading European domicile
Gallery: Four contrarian fund ideas as Brexit negotiations reach the halfway mark
Marking first anniversary of Article 50 being triggered
Ireland makes Brexit 'back-up' plan
Contingency plans
LGIM chooses Dublin as European centre following Brexit vote
Unclear on job moves
JP Morgan buys Dublin building for 1,000 staff
Moving positions from London ahead of Brexit
Kepler brings in Sloane Robinson to run second fund on its Dublin UCITS platform
Long-biased long/short EM equities strategy
European Commission hits Apple with record €13bn tax bill
Apple and Irish government disputing claims