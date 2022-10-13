Rapid growth of sustainable investment poses challenges for fund boards

Almost two thirds of fund board members described their involvement in monitoring fund’s performance against sustainability objectives as being low.

The report, researched and authored by the Fund Boards Council, revealed that while fund boards are facing an increasing level of regulatory scrutiny, they lack clarity from regulators on their fund board oversight responsibilities in relation to sustainable investment.

Fund boards across the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Japan, Hong Kong and Australia said the variation in definitions of sustainability, greenwashing and the evolving regulatory requirements are leaving them questioning the expertise they need to ensure robust fund oversight.

The study found that less than a third of interviewees rated the knowledge of the boards that they serve on as high, reflecting that they may not yet have developed an appropriate understanding of key sustainable regulations, investment approaches, tools and metrics involved.

It also noted that almost two thirds of respondents described their involvement in monitoring fund performance against sustainability objectives as being low, with a strong reliance on executive functions, executive committees or board sub-committees to undertake this oversight.

Only a minority of fund board members stated they are involved in setting policies or guidance on how sustainability is incorporated in the investment process or receive information on sustainability-related features of the funds they oversee.

Brandon Horwitz, senior adviser and non-executive director for the Fund Boards Council, said: "A lot of attention has been paid to how sustainable investment funds are described to investors, with relatively less focus on the important role which fund boards play in overseeing that these funds ‘do what it says on the tin'."

Velina Karadzhova, head of the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute, said: "We commissioned this research to understand the extent to which fund boards are considering sustainable investment as part of their governance obligations."

"While arguably it does not change existing governance responsibilities, the research shows that the pace and breadth of development in this area presents challenges for fund boards."