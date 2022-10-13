Rapid growth of sustainable investment poses challenges for fund boards

Significant gaps in knowledge

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read
Almost two thirds of fund board members described their involvement in monitoring fund’s performance against sustainability objectives as being low.
Image:

Almost two thirds of fund board members described their involvement in monitoring fund’s performance against sustainability objectives as being low.

The rapid evolution of sustainable investment and increasing regulatory scrutiny is posing governance challenges for fund boards, a new report by the First Sentier MUFG Investment Institute has found.

The report, researched and authored by the Fund Boards Council, revealed that while fund boards are facing an increasing level of regulatory scrutiny, they lack clarity from regulators on their fund board oversight responsibilities in relation to sustainable investment. 

Fund boards across the UK, Ireland, Luxembourg, Japan, Hong Kong and Australia said the variation in definitions of sustainability, greenwashing and the evolving regulatory requirements are leaving them questioning the expertise they need to ensure robust fund oversight. 

Morningstar: ESG portfolio implementation still lags among major global investors

The study found that less than a third of interviewees rated the knowledge of the boards that they serve on as high, reflecting that they may not yet have developed an appropriate understanding of key sustainable regulations, investment approaches, tools and metrics involved. 

It also noted that almost two thirds of respondents described their involvement in monitoring fund performance against sustainability objectives as being low, with a strong reliance on executive functions, executive committees or board sub-committees to undertake this oversight.

Only a minority of fund board members stated they are involved in setting policies or guidance on how sustainability is incorporated in the investment process or receive information on sustainability-related features of the funds they oversee. 

Top investors only voting for ESG proposals 7.5% of the time

Brandon Horwitz, senior adviser and non-executive director for the Fund Boards Council, said: "A lot of attention has been paid to how sustainable investment funds are described to investors, with relatively less focus on the important role which fund boards play in overseeing that these funds ‘do what it says on the tin'."

Velina Karadzhova, head of the First Sentier MUFG Sustainable Investment Institute, said: "We commissioned this research to understand the extent to which fund boards are considering sustainable investment as part of their governance obligations." 

"While arguably it does not change existing governance responsibilities, the research shows that the pace and breadth of development in this area presents challenges for fund boards."

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Goldman Sachs AM launches Paris-aligned Climate World Equity ETF

Morningstar: European ETFs and ETCs see €7.9bn outflows in Q3

More on ESG

Energy Prices Bill: Government unveils price cap legislation
ESG

Energy Prices Bill: Government unveils price cap legislation

Confirms de facto windfall tax

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 October 2022 • 7 min read
Emma Wall, head of investment analysis and research at Hargreaves Lansdown
ESG

HL's Emma Wall tells parliament standardisation is key challenge for ESG

Speaking to BEIS committee

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 11 October 2022 • 2 min read
Lila Fekih of the New Capital Sustainable World High Yield Bond Fund
ESG

How the high yield space is sizing up sustainability

We should prioritise ESG firms

Lila Fekih
clock 11 October 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England ramps up temporary QE

10 October 2022 • 2 min read
02

Four graphs explaining... commodities

06 October 2022 • 3 min read
03

Fidelity International appoints head of investment companies as Denny departs for Pantheon

10 October 2022 • 1 min read
04

UK has made transition to higher rates world 'as difficult as possible'

12 October 2022 • 3 min read
05

Bank of England responds to Treasury Committee's questioning over bond buying intervention

06 October 2022 • 5 min read
06

The future of UK gilts

07 October 2022 • 1 min read
13 Oct
United Kingdom
Conference

Fund Selector Summit: Channel Islands - October 2022

Register now
Trustpilot