Principal AM appoints head of distribution for UK and Ireland

Principal Asset Management has appointed Sylvain Agar as managing director and head of distribution for the UK and Ireland.
In his new post, he will be tasked with developing and implementing a distribution plan to market the firm's services to the institutional and wealth management sector in the UK and Ireland. Reporting to Åsa Norrie, CEO and head of European distribution at Principal, Agar will be responsible for leading sales and client efforts in these regions across all asset classes and investment teams. Ex-Janus Henderson head of Americas equities resurfaces at Principal Asset Management Agar joins the firm after four years at Allspring Global Investments, where he was head of financial instit...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes