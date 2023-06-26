M&G eyes European distribution partners to boost PruFund - reports

According to reports in The Sunday Times, the company is seeking partnerships in Europe, particularly France and Germany, where M&G would aim to use the PruFund model to sell other products under different names.

M&G launches full PruFund range on Wealth platform

Andrea Rossi, M&G CEO, said in the company's 2022 results it will expand into Italy and Ireland through the Future brand name via ventures with Intesa Sanpaolo's insurance arm in Italy and New Ireland Assurance in Ireland - which, had the time, has attracted around £150m.

The partnerships report followed speculation in March, when it was reported Australian baking firm Macquarie Group was considering a multi-billion pound bid for the FTSE 100 asset manager.

A spokesperson for M&G said: "M&G's ambition is to develop our PruFund-style investment range across Europe following the launch (called Future+) in Italy and Ireland last year, and we are now specifically targeting France and Germany.

"The UK range is made up of multi-asset funds offering smoothed returns, with an annual yield of 6.5% since launch. The funds also play into the theme of 'democratisation private assets' as it has around a 20-25% allocation for private assets."