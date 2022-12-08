Polar Capital appoints UK sales boss and regional sales manager

Oates has been at the firm for almost 17 years, mostly working in the sales and marketing team.

Oates, who was previously head of UK institutional at the firm, will now lead the UK sales team and implement Polar Capital's overall distribution strategy in the UK, reporting to global head of distribution Iain Evans.

Additionally, Ryan Cosson has joined the UK sales team as regional sales manager for wholesale clients in the South of England and Ireland, reporting to Oates.

He joined from T Rowe Price in London, where he had worked as a relationship manager for since January 2020.

Commenting on the new appointments, Evans said: "The UK has always been, and remains, a key market for the firm. These appointments reflect its importance and our commitment to providing our clients and prospective clients with exceptional service and support."

"Our ongoing goal is to configure and optimise our client services and marketing capabilities to increasingly tailor them to specific client segments and geographies."

He said this is fast becoming a "point of differentiation" and a way for smaller asset management firms to compete with larger groups beyond simply price and investment performance.