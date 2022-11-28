Wealth managers 'regularly surprised' by clients' investment decisions

Greg Davies, head of behavioural finance at Oxford Risk said that the study points to “worrying trends” amongst advisers.

According to a survey of wealth managers in the UK, France, Italy, Spain and Ireland responsible for €328bn in assets, around seven in ten (68%) admit they are surprised by the decisions their clients make.

This is despite the research also showing that 80% of wealth managers surveyed claim they have a very good understanding of their clients' psychological profiles when it comes to investments.

Private markets allocation boom may be 'overblown'

Nearly two-thirds (62%) of respondents believe emotional decision-making costs the average investor over 100 basis points of investable wealth each year.

Meanwhile, 82% of wealth managers stated they have good tools and systems in place to understand their clients' psychological profiles, compared to 4% who do not.

Those who said they have sufficient training to understand their clients' psychological profiles amount to 74% of respondents. However, when asked how they assess their clients' psychological profiles, 67% rely mainly on their own intuition.

Greg Davies, head of behavioural finance at Oxford Risk, said the study points to "worrying trends" amongst advisers.

'Damning' study finds wealth managers' suitability assessments are 'not up to the task'

"[They] believe that they have the right training and tools in place to accurately measure their clients' psychological profiles. Yet, the vast majority still admit to relying on their own intuition," he said.

"Current methods used by many wealth managers clearly are not giving them the information they need and with many more only relying on their own intuition, there is a real danger of not just surprises but more serious financial implications in the future."