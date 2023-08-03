Link Fund Solutions sale edges closer to completion after key condition satisfied

Acquisition by Waystone Group

The deal, first announced in April, is expected to be completed in October.
Waystone Group’s acquisition of Link Fund Solutions is on track for completion in October 2023, after one of the contractual conditions for the sale was satisfied.

In a notice on the Australian Stock Exchange yesterday (2 August), Link Group said counterparties to Link Fund Solutions' (LFS) contracts, representing the threshold majority of revenue, have agreed to transfer those contracts to Waystone Group on completion of the sale. 

It also said full satisfaction of this condition, and completion of the acquisition, remains subject to receipt of certain regulatory approvals in the UK and Ireland, as well as the completion of other administrative formalities. 

FCA agrees up to £235m Woodford payout as settlement of Link Fund Solutions investigation

The transaction has also received clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission of Ireland. 

In a statement, Waystone said the purchase will add over $190bn in assets under oversight and administration to the business, along with 600 new staff.

Nancy Lewis, executive chair at Waystone, said: "Today's news represents a major milestone for both companies. We have made significant progress since signing definitive agreements in April and we remain on track to complete in October 2023."

WEIF compensation scheme 

On 28 July, the Financial Conduct Authority said investors in the former Woodford Equity Income fund (WEIF) could begin to see compensation as early as 2024, subject to the approval of the scheme and completion of the sale of LFS.

Subject to discussions between Link Group and the regulator, and the availability of the court, LFS expected to publish a practice statement letter in September, which will notify investors of the scheme launch and add further details about the key terms of the scheme.

FCA: Woodford compensation payments could begin as early as 2024

If the scheme becomes effective, it will unlock up to £235m, including a contribution of up to £60m from Link Group to LFS, to be made available for payments to WEIF investors. 

In return, LFS, Link Group and their respective affiliates and officers "will be released from all liability relating to LFS's role as authorised corporate director of the WEIF".

Link Group said today (3 August) it continues to be confident that, even if the scheme is not approved and the settlement was terminated, liabilities relating to the WEIF remain within LFS and Link Group has "no obligation to contribute to any of those WEIF-related liabilities".

