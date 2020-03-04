investment companies
UK equities tipped as top performer for 2020 in AIC fund manager poll
Low interest rates cause for optimism
October marks all-time high for investment company fundraising
Record-breaking month for investment trusts
Numis Securities replaces retired Cade with Lovett-Turner
James Glass also appointed
JPM to cut fees on US Smaller Cos IT
Effective 1 July
Investec strengthens capabilities in 'burgeoning' investment companies market
Long-term growth area
How can investment firms prepare for Brexit?
Futureproofing ahead of 29 March deadline
Winterflood takes value stance in recommendations list for 2019
35 names in the new portfolio
AIC's Sayers: 'We have put one phase to bed and are ready for the next'
Tackling KIDs is 'key priority'
AIC to recategorise sectors in 2019 following year-long review
'Appropriate time'
Baillie Gifford expands into 'robust and exciting' advisory sector for first time
'People need more advice'
BlackRock's small-cap trusts lead AJ Bell's 'dividend heroes' by total return over last decade
Stalwart Scottish Mortgage takes third place
IW Podcast: JPMAM's Crinage on the changing profile of investment trust shareholders
Investment trust round-up
AIC launches investment company platform comparison tool
Alongside the lang cat
JPMAM's Campbell steps down from European Smaller Cos trust
Worked on the trust for 23 years
JPMAM launches multi-asset trust but falls short of £150m target
Passed minimum raise of £50m
AIC's Sayers: The industry's biggest challenge of the next five years
'Polarised results' for investment trusts
Winterflood study: Trust investors concerned about negative impact of MiFID II and PRIIPs
Annual survey from Winterflood
Hargreaves Lansdown scraps US-domiciled ETFs from platform following PRIIPs implementation; Temporarily removes some trusts
Regulation implemented on 1 January
Trust sector hits all-time narrowest discount in H1
Half-year report from Stifel
Templeton EM trust reduces fees after strong year under new management
Final results to 31 March
Mark Barnett comes top in Kepler's new income trust ratings
Perpetual Income & Growth trust leads the way
Numis names top alternative trust picks for 2017
'Expanding universe of alternatives'
Jupiter and Veritas among eight managers selected to run new Alliance Trust portfolio
Willis Towers Watson to oversee whole strategy